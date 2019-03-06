Red Sox Pitcher Steven Wright Suspended 80 Games After Testing Positive For PEDs

Steven Wright’s comeback trail just got a lot longer.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher on Wednesday was suspended 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2). If the Red Sox return to the postseason, they won’t have Wright at their disposal, as he’s now ineligible for the playoffs.

In a statement, Wright didn’t question the test, but he’s unsure what tripped the positive test.

“I was notified by MLB that I failed a test under the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program during this past offseason,” Wright said in a statement. “Although I do not dispute the validity of the test, I was shocked as I have never intentionally ingested anything for performance-enhancing purposes. I have fully cooperated with MLB and will continue to try and identify the source of the result.”

Steven Wright: ‘We couldn’t figure out how this substance got into my body. But st the end of the day, it’s my responsibility…It falls on me.’ Wright says he can’t prove it was unintentional, so he accepts he has to serve suspension. Failed an offseason test and appealed. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 6, 2019

The Red Sox also released a statement:

“The Boston Red Sox fully support Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing substances from the game. While we are disappointed by the news of this violation, we will look to provide the appropriate support to Steven at this time. Going forward, the club will not comment further on the matter.”

Wright currently is working his way back from a knee injury that cost him most of the 2018 season. Wright appeared in just 20 games last season, going 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA while striking out 32 batters in 53 2/3 innings. The 34-year-old also missed the first 15 games of last season for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Wright was working his way back from major knee surgery in 2017. He got a late start to the season, and knee pain returned later in the season, ultimately causing him to be left off the playoff roster. He then underwent offseason arthroscopic surgery and was trying to work back into shape this spring but hadn’t yet returned to game action.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images