Red Sox-Twins Lineups: Dustin Pedroia Making Long-Awaited Spring Debut

Dustin Pedroia will take an all-important step in his ongoing rehab Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman will bat leadoff in the club’s spring training game against the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. The start marks Pedroia’s first game action of the spring, and it’s the first time he’s played in a game since May 29, 2018.

It’s been a long road back for Pedroia who has been slowed by a left knee injury for almost two years now. Pedroia underwent cartilage restoration surgery in October of 2017 and ultimately made his return a couple of months into the 2018 season. However, the former MVP never felt right and only appeared in three games before eventually being shut down for the rest of Boston’s 2018 World Series season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday the plan is for Pedroia get an at-bat and play a couple of innings in the field in his debut.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup for Thursday’s game, which can be seen on ESPN.

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brock Holt, LF

Blake Swihart, C

Brian Johnson, LHP

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images