Red Sox (Unsurprisingly) Well-Represented In ESPN’s Ranking Of Top 100 MLB Players

The 2019 Red Sox will feature quite a few of the same players that guided Boston to a World Series title this past October.

With that in mind, it should come as little surprise that when ESPN unveiled its ranking of the current 100 best players in baseball, the Sox were pretty well accounted for.

ESPN dropped Nos. 51-100 on Tuesday, then released the final 50 on Wednesday. When all was said and done, the Red Sox had seven representatives.

Here’s where they fell:

No. 2: Mookie Betts

No. 9: Chris Sale

No. 17: J.D. Martinez

No. 50: Andrew Benintendi

No. 57: Xander Bogaerts

No. 69: David Price

No. 98: Nathan Eovaldi

Ex-Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel, who remains unsigned, landed at 59th on the list.

While there aren’t too many surprises on this list to those who follow the game even somewhat closely, the Red Sox actually don’t have the most representatives on the list. That honor goes to the New York Yankees, who received nine nods.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports