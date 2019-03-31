Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Benintendi Sidelined For Series Finale

Andrew Benintendi is not in the lineup for Sunday’s series finale after taking a ball to the knee during the Sox’s 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Boston will look to bounce back from a number of rough outings Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

With Benintendi absent from the lineup, Mookie Betts will return to the lead-off spot for the Red Sox. This means J.D. Martinez will get his first start in the outfield of the season, with Sam Travis slated as the designated hitter for the evening.

Brock Holt is also not in the lineup for Sunday’s game, with Eduardo Nunez to take over at second base.

The Mariners are shuffling their lineup for the series finale as well. With Edwin Encarnacion out of the lineup for Seattle on Sunday, Daniel Vogelbach will take his place as designated hitter for the evening. The Mariners will add Domingo Santana to left field Sunday afternoon in addition to shifting Jay Bruce to first base.

The Sox will have Rick Porcello, who ended last season with a 17-7 record and 4.28 ERA, take the mound today for his first start of the regular season. The Mariners will counter with left-hander Wade LeBlanc, who went 9-5 last season with a 3.72 ERA.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Mariners game:

RED SOX (1-2)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Sam Travis, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

MARINERS (4-1)

Mallex Smith, CF

Mitch Haniger, RF

Domingo Santana, LF

Jay Bruce, 1B

Omar Navaez, C

Tim Beckham, SS

Ryon Healy, 3B

Danial Vogelbach, DH

Dee Gordon, 2B

Wade LeBlanc, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

