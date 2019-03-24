Red Sox Want To Host All-Star Game At Fenway Park Within Five Years

If you’re old enough to remember the 1999 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Fenway Park, you know how unforgettable that night was.

Well, baseball’s brightest starts could descend upon the home of the Boston Red Sox again in just a few years.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked Saturday about rumors of the team eyeing another All-Star Game. Here’s his answer, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo:

I asked Red Sox president Sam Kennedy about a tweet stating he expected an All-Star Game at Fenway Park in the next few years. Kennedy: "I would hope that Fenway would have the opportunity to host an All – Star game in the next 3-5 years." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 23, 2019

Of course, this is no guarantee that Boston will host the MLB All-Star Game within five years. Nevertheless, Kennedy’s optimism is an encouraging sign for those who want to see another midsummer classic at Fenway Park.

As for the 2019 Red Sox, they wrapped up spring training Sunday with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alex Cora’s club will begin their World Series defense Thursday night when they visit the Seattle Mariners.

