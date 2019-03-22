Andrew Benintendi Opens Up About Memorable World Series Game 2 Catch

Andrew Benintendi certainly made some notable catches during the Boston Red Sox’s run to the World Series. But maybe none more memorable than Game 2 of the Fall Classic at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brian Dozier ripped a ball out by the Green Monster, and Benintendi leaped into the air to make the catch.

While the catch made for a perfect picture and will be engrained into the brains of Red Sox fans for years to come, the outfielder was thinking he was going to come face-to-face with the scoreboard.

“I don’t think he (Dozier) hit it as hard as he could have,” Benintendi told The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “It was a top-spinner going away from me. The main reason why I jumped was because I thought I was going to hit the wall and I was trying to absorb the hit a little. Thank God, I didn’t. That wouldn’t have felt good.”

The Green Monster certainly isn’t a place you want to crash into, but Benintendi avoided a collision and made a memorable catch to help lift Boston to baseball’s biggest title.

