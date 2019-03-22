Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Would Listen To Offers Like Alex Bregman’s

Andrew Benintendi and Alex Bregman are a lot alike — from when each got called up to their big-league team to their career batting average (.282) — but one thing stands out among the differences.

Bregman recently agreed to five-year, $100 million extension with the Houston Astros that begins at the end of the 2019 season. He’s one of a few Major League Baseball players to receive big money contracts recently, but Benintendi isn’t really thinking ahead to what his future may look like contract-wise.

“It’s fun to watch all these guys sign some deals. Beyond that, nothing really,” the Boston Red Sox outfielder told WEEI’s Rob Bradford when asked how much Bregman’s deal caught his eye. “No more than any other guy. I don’t view it any differently than anybody else.”

But would Benintendi follow a path like Bregman’s?

“Yeah, I’d listen. I don’t know who wouldn’t,” he said. “It’s always nice to hear what an offer is. I would definitely listen.” Boston and Benintendi agreed to a one-year contract March 2. He’ll be eligible for arbitration after the 2019 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images