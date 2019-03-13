Here’s What David Price Had To Say After First Spring Training Outing

It’s been 134 days since David Price took the mound for the Boston Red Sox, but that changed Tuesday when he made his spring training debut against the Detroit Tigers.

It was a solid outing for the left-hander, who amassed four strikeouts in three innings of work, although he did allow two walks while gave up two runs on two hits. One of the hits was a Jordy Mercer home run, but that’s not what bothered Price during his appearance.

“To be honest the homer isn’t what bothers me the most about it, it was the two two-out walks that I had.” Price said, via the Boston Herald. “Gave up that homer then went 2-0 on next hitter and then was able to bounce back, throw quality strikes and get that third out. To be first time back out there in however many months, I’m OK with it.”

The 33-year-old still turned in a positive outing despite the walks. And maybe an even bigger takeaway is how Price feels this spring.

“I’ve felt good all of spring training this year and that’s new for me so I enjoy that,” he said.

Price will be a crucial part of Boston’s rotation as the team gets set to defend its World Series title beginning March 28.

