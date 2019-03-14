Red Sox’s Durbin Feltman Delivers Stellar Grapefruit League Debut

Durbin Feltman made his first appearance this spring for the Boston Red Sox during Thursday’s Grapefruit League game.

The 21-year-old came in against the Detroit Tigers with the game tied at four heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. But the former TCU closer, who was drafted 100th overall by the Sox in the 2018 MLB Draft, didn’t let the game get away.

Feltman struck out the first two batters he faced, throwing upwards of 95 mph, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. After walking Gordon Beckham with two outs, the righty picked off the Tigers’ second baseman to end the game.

Reactions on Feltman’s performance quickly poured in on Twitter. However, few were more notable than Red Sox assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister, who clearly was impressed with Feltman’s first outing.

Solid inning Felt. — Brian Bannister (@RealBanny) March 14, 2019

In the meantime, we’ll just have to see how Feltman — who already has been likened to San Francisco Giants reliever Mark Melancon — fares in his next outing for the Sox, whenever that may be.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images