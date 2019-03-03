Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Reveals He’s Ready To Improve In 2019 Season

J.D. Martinez had quite the debut season with the Red Sox in 2018 and helped lead Boston to its fourth World Series championship in 15 years.

The designated hitter/outfielder amassed a .330 average with 43 home runs, 130 RBIs and a 1.031 OPS. Martinez capped off his strong campaign by winning not one, but two Silver Slugger Awards.

But in the mind of the 31-year-old, he can improve.

“There’s always room to grow,” he told The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. “I learned so many things last year that I didn’t learn the year before. I feel like the mind’s always growing and as long as you keep absorbing information it’s hard to say ‘no’ because then I feel like I’m giving up on myself.”

It’s hard to imagine Martinez having a better year. But he certainly will be even more of a threat to pitchers than he was last year if he does indeed improve from last year.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images