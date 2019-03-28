Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Posts Awesome Hype Video Ahead Of Opening Day

It’s pretty clear one World Series title isn’t enough for this group of Boston Red Sox.

Manager Alex Cora thinks the group can be even better in 2019, and multiple players have said they very much want to keep winning titles.

Ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day tilt with the Seattle Mariners, Mookie Betts shared a one-minute hype video, which certainly will get Sox fans fired up for the start of a new campaign.

We've been waiting for this day since October 28, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Zesf9DJIkh — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) March 28, 2019

The Red Sox are returning much of the same roster from last season, so if they can continue to build upon 2018, suffice to say they could once again be an absolute wagon.

