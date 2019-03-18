Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Shares His Picks In NCAA Tournament Brackets

He may be a Tennessee native, but Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts seems to believe another team will take home the title of NCAA Champion — the Duke Blue Devils.

With Duke on a hot streak, and with star forward Zion Williamson’s recent return from a knee injury, is should come as no surprise that the rightfielder selected the No. 1 seed to take home the national title. In an interview posted by the NCAA March Madness page on Twitter, Williamson told critics that he has no intentions of quitting college hoops, with the goal of winning an NCAA Championship in mind.

But Betts still has faith in his hometown team, predicting the No. 2 Volunteers will defeat the likes of No. 6 Villanova and No. 1 Virginia before succumbing to Duke in the Final Two.

I’m pulling for a late tourney run from my Vols! Time for you to make your picks and join the @DrinkBODYARMOR’s Bracket Battle https://t.co/5NSjcy7j3f pic.twitter.com/iQdJGl3NmX — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) March 18, 2019

Betts’ tournament selections do not come without a few underdogs. The Sox’s rightfielder predicted No. 10 Florida will upset No. 2 Michigan in the Round of 32 before taking down No. 3 LSU in the Sweet 16.

Betts seems to believe No. 10 Minnesota could complete a few upsets as well, projecting victories against No. 2 Michigan State in the Round of 32 and No. 3 Houston in the Sweet 16.

But as fans undoubtedly know, anything can happen during March Madness.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports images