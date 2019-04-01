Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Ready To Turn Page After Rough Outing Vs. Mariners

Rick Porcello isn’t making any excuses for his outing Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox right-hander was shelled for nine runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings in Boston’s 10-8 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Porcello became the fourth Boston starter this season to allow at least six runs during the Red Sox’s four-game set with Seattle. But he said he just needs to “turn the page” and get ready for his next outing.

To hear from Porcello, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.