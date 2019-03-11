Reminder: Patriots Already Have Trent Brown’s Replacement On Roster

The New England Patriots only had three regular starting left tackles for 27 years as they went from Bruce Armstrong to Matt Light to Nate Solder. Now they’ll be forced to start their third different left tackle in three seasons next year.

The Patriots’ starting left tackle last season, Trent Brown, reportedly plans to sign a four-year, $66 million contract with the Oakland Raiders, making him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history. Now 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn will be forced to step up next season.

Wynn was expected to compete for the left tackle job last summer, but he tore his Achilles in his preseason debut. Brown won the job, the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII, and Brown won in free agency.

It might be difficult for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to initially adjust to his new blindside protector. Solder is 6-foot-8, 320 pounds. Brown is even bigger at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds. Wynn is one of the smallest offensive tackles in the NFL at 6-foot-2, 310 pounds.

Wynn is so short for his position, many expected him to play guard coming out of Georgia last year. The Patriots exclusively played him at offensive tackle, however, last summer in training camp. They’re convinced he has the arm length and athleticism to play offensive tackle in the NFL.

Wynn is no sure thing, but neither was Brown, who only had played sparingly at left tackle since early in his college career, prior to 2018. The Patriots likely will bring in some tackle insurance this offseason.

Marcus Cannon will stay on the right side, but it would be unsurprising if the Patriots re-signed swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle, who is a free agent, or looked to the open market for another veteran. The Patriots also should try to draft an offensive tackle to replace Cannon, 31, one day. That rookie also could serve as insurance in case Wynn doesn’t pan out.

The Patriots also have offensive tackles Cole Croston, Ryker Mathews and Dan Skipper signed for next season. Croston and Skipper finished the 2018 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. Mathews was in the CFL last season.

Bringing Brown back was never realistic for the Patriots. he understandably wanted to cash in after coming into the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2015. The Patriots already had planned for his potential departure when they drafted Wynn.

We’ll see if the Patriots’ offensive line can hold up as well in 2019 as they did when they paved the way to a Super Bowl victory last season. There’s a good chance they will with Dante Scarnecchia coaching them up.

