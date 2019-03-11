Rick Porcello Focusing On Executing Pitches After First Spring Start

Rick Porcello was the first of the Red Sox’s core of starting pitchers to make his spring training debut on Sunday.

The right-hander had a bumpy outing, tossing three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing a pair of home runs and four hits while striking out one in an 8-1 loss. But the former Cy Young said he felt good in his first start of the spring, and is mainly focused on executing pitches at this early point in the season.

