Rob Gronkowski In Elite Company Statistically Despite Litany Of Injuries

In cased you missed it, Rob Gronkowski decided to hang up his cleats Sunday, calling it a career after nine seasons with the New England Patriots.

The tight end was one of the best to ever play the position when he was healthy, but his health was far from ever being certain.

Gronkowski often was limited due to various ailments that plagued him throughout the latter years of his career. But that didn’t stop him from putting up elite numbers that surely will be enough to punch his ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

To see more on Gronkowski’s success in Foxboro, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.