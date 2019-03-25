Rob Gronkowski Turned Down This Plan For Limited Offseason Work, Agent Says

Even the prospects of a potentially lighter offseason couldn’t dissuade Rob Gronkowski from retiring.

The New England Patriots tight end called it quits Sunday, ending a brief and remarkable NFL career. The news came as a shock to Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who isn’t quite sold on the notion that we’ve seen the last of the future Hall of Famer on the gridiron.

In fact, Rosenhaus apparently did all he could to prevent his client from retiring.

Check out this tweet from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

Had Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus on @nflnetwork with us. He said he presented Gronk with a plan to speak to the team about sitting out the spring and even into training camp. Believes they could’ve worked out a plan with the #Patriots if Gronk was interested. He wasn’t. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2019

Of course, the fact that Gronkowski wasn’t interested in an easier preseason doesn’t preclude him from returning in time for the playoffs.

Whether that ends up happening is anybody’s guess, but expect it to be a storyline all year.

