Rob Gronkowski Turned Down This Plan For Limited Offseason Work, Agent Says

by on Mon, Mar 25, 2019 at 3:10PM

Even the prospects of a potentially lighter offseason couldn’t dissuade Rob Gronkowski from retiring.

The New England Patriots tight end called it quits Sunday, ending a brief and remarkable NFL career. The news came as a shock to Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who isn’t quite sold on the notion that we’ve seen the last of the future Hall of Famer on the gridiron.

In fact, Rosenhaus apparently did all he could to prevent his client from retiring.

Check out this tweet from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

Of course, the fact that Gronkowski wasn’t interested in an easier preseason doesn’t preclude him from returning in time for the playoffs.

Whether that ends up happening is anybody’s guess, but expect it to be a storyline all year.

