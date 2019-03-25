New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Shocked’ Agent Has ‘Gut Feeling’ Patriots TE Will Return

by on Mon, Mar 25, 2019 at 1:59PM

Has the NFL really seen the last of Rob Gronkowski? If you want to take the retired New England Patriots tight end at his word, then that answer is “yes.”

His agent isn’t totally convinced, however.

Early Monday, Drew Rosenhaus appeared on ESPN and said he wouldn’t be surprised if Gronkowski, who announced his retirement Sunday, returns at some point in 2019 if the Patriots need help. He took things a step further later in the day during an appearance on NFL Network.

Yeah, this is going to be a storyline all year.

Speaking of storylines, the internet has jumped the shark with the whole Gronkowski-69 thing.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

