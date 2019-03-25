Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Shocked’ Agent Has ‘Gut Feeling’ Patriots TE Will Return

Has the NFL really seen the last of Rob Gronkowski? If you want to take the retired New England Patriots tight end at his word, then that answer is “yes.”

His agent isn’t totally convinced, however.

Early Monday, Drew Rosenhaus appeared on ESPN and said he wouldn’t be surprised if Gronkowski, who announced his retirement Sunday, returns at some point in 2019 if the Patriots need help. He took things a step further later in the day during an appearance on NFL Network.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus on @nflnetwork on Gronk’s retirement: “I was shocked. I thought Rob was going to come back and play.” His speculation, gut feeling, is that Gronk comes back at some point. But Rob told Rosenhaus he is “done, done, done.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2019

Yeah, this is going to be a storyline all year.

Speaking of storylines, the internet has jumped the shark with the whole Gronkowski-69 thing.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images