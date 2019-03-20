Robert Kraft ‘Absolutely’ Will Not Accept Offer To Drop Charges, Per Reports

Robert Kraft has no intention of accepting the offer extended to him by Florida prosecutors in his solicitation case, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.

Prosecutors reportedly are willing to drop Kraft’s two misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution, but only if the New England Patriots owner admits he would have been found guilty had the case gone to trial.

That stipulation is a “non-starter” for Kraft, sources told ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn.

Emily Smith of the New York Post shared a similar report, saying there was “absolutely no way” Kraft would accept such a deal.

“One-hundred percent no way he’s taking the deal,” a source told the Post. “Kraft strongly insists he didn’t do anything wrong, and he isn’t going to take a deal that indicates he did.”

Kraft pled not guilty to the charges, which stem from a widespread prostitution sting that targeted multiple Florida massage parlors, and denied involvement in “any illegal activity” through a spokesperson. His arraignment is scheduled for March 28.

The bust that led to these charges against Kraft initially was described as an effort to combat human trafficking, but no individual involved in the case has been charged with trafficking at this point. Distancing himself from trafficking allegations is one of Kraft’s primary objectives, as Quinn explained in a series of tweets Tuesday night.

Some other thoughts. There are two main goals for Kraft: getting as much distance as possible from any trafficking allegations, and keeping the vide evidence sealed. He’s close to getting his wishes. https://t.co/9g43uV71tD — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) March 20, 2019

On trafficking, there has been no evidence to suggest Kraft dealt with or ever saw women who were trafficking. The two women he was with were 39 and 58, and both had valid drivers’ and massage therapist licenses. One was charged with operating the spa. Also… https://t.co/Ftj4CDvaGm — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) March 20, 2019

No one has been charged with trafficking thus far. Prosecutors said the case is open and they are pursuing, but so far there are still no charges. https://t.co/3KrNaYHhpQ — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) March 20, 2019

As for the video evidence, under Florida law, law enforcement officials expected it would be released. But if Kraft et al reach diversion agreements, the evidence will be sealed. Legally, if Kraft keeps up his part of a deal, it’s like it never happened. https://t.co/Vw2UIlqsok — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) March 20, 2019

That said, expect Kraft to file a motion to seal the evidence anyway. He has an offer, but not a deal, and will want to be covered in case a deal falls through. There is one major sticking point: https://t.co/qhviUXVNkA — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) March 20, 2019

The government wants Kraft to admit he would have been guilty of solicitation had the case proceeded. I’m told that’s a non-starter for him. Expect intense negotiations over the next week in advance of Kraft’s scheduled March 28 court date. https://t.co/ohe3zv9Tmd — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) March 20, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images