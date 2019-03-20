Robert Kraft ‘Absolutely’ Will Not Accept Offer To Drop Charges, Per Reports

Robert Kraft has no intention of accepting the offer extended to him by Florida prosecutors in his solicitation case, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.
Prosecutors reportedly are willing to drop Kraft’s two misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution, but only if the New England Patriots owner admits he would have been found guilty had the case gone to trial.
That stipulation is a “non-starter” for Kraft, sources told ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn.
Emily Smith of the New York Post shared a similar report, saying there was “absolutely no way” Kraft would accept such a deal.
“One-hundred percent no way he’s taking the deal,” a source told the Post. “Kraft strongly insists he didn’t do anything wrong, and he isn’t going to take a deal that indicates he did.”
Kraft pled not guilty to the charges, which stem from a widespread prostitution sting that targeted multiple Florida massage parlors, and denied involvement in “any illegal activity” through a spokesperson. His arraignment is scheduled for March 28.
The bust that led to these charges against Kraft initially was described as an effort to combat human trafficking, but no individual involved in the case has been charged with trafficking at this point. Distancing himself from trafficking allegations is one of Kraft’s primary objectives, as Quinn explained in a series of tweets Tuesday night.
