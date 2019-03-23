Robert Kraft Apologizes In First Statement Since Solicitation Charges

Since Robert Kraft was charged with solicitation last month, the New England Patriots owner has stayed silent.

There was a statement released on Kraft’s behalf last month, and his lawyer spoke to ESPN on Friday night. Kraft broke his silence Saturday morning in a statement.

Statement from Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/GiswaNQxh4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2019

It reads:

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks. To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.

“As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

Here was Kraft’s attorney’s statement:

Robert Kraft’s attorney, William Burck, to ESPN (1/2): “There was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it. The video and the traffic stop were illegal and law enforcement just doesn’t want to admit it…” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2019

Robert Kraft’s attorney, William Burck, to ESPN (2/2): “The state attorney needs to step up and do the right thing and investigate how the evidence in this case was obtained.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2019

Kraft was charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after allegedly receiving sexual acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida on Jan. 19 and 20.

Kraft rejected a plea offer that would have forced him to admit he would have been found guilty.

The NFL Annual Meeting takes place next week. Kraft is not expected to speak to reporters, the Boston Herald reported Saturday.

