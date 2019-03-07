Robert Kraft Ordered To Personally Appear In Court For Prostitution Case

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be required to visit a Palm Beach County courthouse later this month for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of soliciting a prostitute.

Authorities initially said Kraft, who was ensnared in a widespread prostitution sting last month that targeted Florida massage parlors, would not need to personally appear at his hearing.

New court documents, however, indicated Kraft’s presence will be required. From CBS Boston:

“In capital letters, the document says, “THE DEFENDANT MUST BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.” The document adds that a failure to appear will result in a” bond forfeiture, or revocation of own recognizance (O.R.) and a Capias/Warrant being issued for your arrest.”

According to a report from ESPN’s Michele Steele, Kraft’s lawyers can petition the judge to waive this requirement.

FWIW, Kraft's lawyers could still file a pleading specifically requesting the Judge's permission to allow Kraft *not* to have to appear at the arraignment. Judge's discretion. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) March 7, 2019

Kraft pled not guilty to both charges. His arraignment is set for March 28, the day after the NFL owners meetings conclude in Phoenix.

