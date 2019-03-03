Rockets Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

A pair of fifth place teams meet Sunday afternoon when the Houston Rockets pay a visit to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics.

Both teams certainly have not played to the expectations set at the beginning of the season, but the Rockets have seemed to find their stride, winning their last four games and seven of their last 10. They sit just six games behind the Golden State Warriors for first place in the West.

The Celtics, on the other hand, are coming off their first win after going 0-4 since the NBA All-Star break with a 107-96 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday. Boston looks to continue its winning ways and win its 30th game at home, where the team has dominated all season.

When: Sunday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ABC

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images