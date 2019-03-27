Roger Goodell Entirely Noncommittal On Josh Gordon Suspension Status

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked a question about suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon on Tuesday at the league’s annual meeting. To say he answered the question would be naive.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL at the end of the 2017 season. He violated the terms of his suspension in Week 16 last season, reinstituting his indefinite suspension. Gordon currently is a restricted free agent. The Patriots extended an original-round tender to Gordon earlier this month.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss transcribed Tuesday’s entire exchange.

Roger Goodell was asked about Josh Gordon’s status in his press conference at the NFL’s annual meeting. Here is the Q&A: pic.twitter.com/fYJkm0i1iJ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 27, 2019

Goodell was asked by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran “What is the timeline to resolve when Josh Gordon might be reinstated? If that is the case, would he be facing another suspension, as well? How are you working through that process?”

Goodell’s answer provided no information.

“I think I said this a couple months ago,” Goodell said. “The first thing right now is the focus on Josh himself as a young man and what he needs to do to get his life on the right track. That’s what our focus is. We have resources supporting that. That’s our hope — to make sure he gets on the right track. Once he gets on the right track, we’ll get to that place (of suspension talk). I think right now, he’s had a complete focus on ‘I’ve got to keep myself off the field in the right place before I can get back on the field.’”

It’s anyone’s guess when Gordon could return to an NFL field.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images