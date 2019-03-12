Russell Westbrook Has Heated Encounter With Fan During Jazz-Thunder

Russell Westbrook never has been one to bite his tongue, especially when it comes to engaging with fans.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard notably has not had the greatest relationship with the Utah Jazz fan base. Westbrook slapped a fan’s phone out of their hand last season and was openly taunted by Mitt Romney during the 2018 playoff series between the Thunder and Jazz. The bad blood continued Monday night when the two teams faced off at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The 30-year-old was caught on camera during the game in a profanity-laced encounter with a fan and his wife. It is unknown what provoked the eight-time All-Star, but you can hear Westbrook saying “I’ll f–k you up. You and your wife,” to the Jazz fans amongst other things.

To see the whole NSFW video, click here.

The Thunder went on to beat the Jazz 98-89, halting their losing streak at three.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images