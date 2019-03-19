Russell Wilson To Giants? Seahawks Quarterback Reacts To Trade Rumors

A big payday awaits Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but a level of uncertainty over which team is going to give it to him recently developed.

Wilson, who has one year remaining on his current contract with Seattle, found his name featured in trade rumors in the midst of an already chaotic NFL offseason. Reports surfaced indicating the 30-year-old was eyeing a trade to the New York Giants, who almost certainly are in the business of bringing on a new quarterback as Eli Manning’s playing days dwindle.

But it seems as though these rumors were nothing more than just that. During a recent appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the Seahawks quarterback hinted at staying in Seattle for the long haul.

“I’m not sure the Seahawks are going to let me get away,” Wilson said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “I love Seattle. Seattle is a special place, been able to win a Super Bowl there, go to two Super Bowls, multiple playoff games and everything else.”

For what it’s worth, Wilson’s success at MetLife Stadium isn’t lost on him.

“I did win a Super Bowl here. New York-New Jersey’s been good,” Wilson said.

The Seahawks would be foolish to let Wilson go, as he’s one of football’s most versatile and dependable signal-callers. As for the Giants, their most likely scenario for addressing the position seems to be through the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports