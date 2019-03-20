Sean Kuraly Nets Early Goal To Start Bruins’ Scoring Against Islanders

The Bruins got off to a fast start in their match against the New York Islanders on Monday, with Sean Kuraly netting a goal in the first period to give Boston an early 1-0 lead.

After a shot by winger Danton Heinen was denied by Islanders netminder Robin Lehner, Kuraly won a battle for the puck along the boards before tossing it into the back of the net. The winger has now scored seven goals for the Bruins this season.

To see Kuraly’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports images