Sean Kuraly Nets Early Goal To Start Bruins’ Scoring Against Islanders

by on Tue, Mar 19, 2019 at 9:02PM

The Bruins got off to a fast start in their match against the New York Islanders on Monday, with Sean Kuraly netting a goal in the first period to give Boston an early 1-0 lead.

After a shot by winger Danton Heinen was denied by Islanders netminder Robin Lehner, Kuraly won a battle for the puck along the boards before tossing it into the back of the net. The winger has now scored seven goals for the Bruins this season.

