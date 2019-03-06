Sebastian Aho’s Overtime Goal Lifts Hurricanes To Road Win Over Panthers

Sebastian Aho’s stellar season continued Saturday night at BB&T Center.

Aho’s overtime heroics lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers. It marked the third game-winning goal of the season for Aho, who has tallied 27 goals and 46 assists on the campaign heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Prior to the B’s-Canes tilt, NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson broke down Aho’s clutch score, as well as his season as a whole.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports