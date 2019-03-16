Seton Hall Vs. Villanova Live Stream: Watch Big East Championship Online

The Big East Championship tips off Saturday night with a bit of history on the line.

Playing in its fifth-consecutive conference final, defending national champs Villanova look to become the first three-peat Big East Tournament champ.

To do so, the top-seeded Wildcats will have to go through a surging underdog in Seton Hall. The No. 3 seed Pirates scraped by Marquette in a wild semifinal, with Myles Powell leading a comeback charge.

The two teams split their regular season series, with the home team taking each matchup.

Now, the sides do battle at Madison Square Garden.

Here’s how to watch Seton Hall vs. Villanova online.

When: Saturday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images