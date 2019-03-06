Shannon Sharpe Believes Patriots Are Only Team That Can Handle Antonio Brown

Shannon Sharpe was asked Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” whether the Arizona Cardinals would be a good fit for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason after a tumultuous end to the 2018 campaign.

“Hell no,” Sharpe emphatically declared.

The former NFL tight end-turned-FS1 talking head didn’t stop there, though. He outlined why Brown would be a “terrible” fit for the Cardinals, who own the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and blasted the Pro Bowl wideout for acting like a diva despite having a huge role in the Steelers’ offense.

According to Sharpe, the New England Patriots are the only team capable of handling the extra baggage that comes with Brown, a four-time First-Team All-Pro coming off a 2018 season in which he totaled 104 catches for 1,297 yards with 15 touchdowns.

"Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin couldn't do a d*** thing with Antonio Brown. What do you think he's going to do in Arizona? … The only team that's equip, QB, coach, GM, ownership, to handle him — and the Steelers will never trade him there — is New England." —@ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/joB6XxckNS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 5, 2019

Sharpe’s criticism obviously won’t stop teams from pursuing Brown, one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. A trade reportedly is expected to be in place by Friday. But it certainly speaks to the public perception surrounding Brown, who didn’t show up to work before Pittsburgh’s season finale after clashing with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

So far, there have been conflicting reports as to whether Pittsburgh would consider trading Brown to New England, although it seems unlikely given the teams’ history of battling atop the AFC standings. The Patriots might not even be interested in Brown despite the uncertainty in their receiving corps.

