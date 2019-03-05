Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kyrie Irving For Not Being ‘A Natural Leader’

Kyrie Irving is a great player. But is he a great leader?

It’s a question that’s been debated ad nauseam throughout the Celtics’ roller-coaster season, and the conversation has gained even more steam recently given some of the questionable comments the polarizing point guard has made with Boston struggling since the All-Star break.

Shannon Sharpe threw gasoline on the fire Tuesday — one day after Irving voice his displeasure with the intense media scrutiny he and other NBA players face — by claiming on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the 26-year-old is “not a natural leader” despite boasting otherworldly talent.

“Greatness, you can be born great or you can become great, have it thrust upon you,” Sharpe said. “Leadership, you’re either born with that ability or you’re not. Kyrie is not a natural leader.”

"When Kyrie was in Cleveland, what he didn't realize was that LeBron James was the umbrella that kept him from getting wet. See he wants all the praise … with none of the criticism that comes when things don't work out well. Kyrie is not a natural leader." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/bIrt42l7jq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 5, 2019

Sharpe isn’t alone in his criticism of Irving’s leadership. In fact, dumping on Irving seems to have become a common theme with the Celtics losing five of six to begin the second half.

But as Sharpe mentioned, Irving requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 to escape LeBron James’ shadow and become the face of his own franchise. Yet he’s now showing an inability to accept the harsh backlash that sometimes comes with the territory.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images