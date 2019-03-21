Skip Bayless Claims Bill Belichick, Nick Saban Are ‘Way Overrated’

If you feel the floor shaking beneath you, it’s probably due to the takequake Skip Bayless released upon our precious planet Tuesday afternoon.
During the airing of “Undisputed” on FS1, Bayless and his co-host Shannon Sharpe were asked who was a better football coach between Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. Of course, they coach at different levels, but the New England Patriots and Alabama bosses have had some fairly unprecedented success during their tenures, making the topic of discussion a somewhat legitimate one.
But after choosing Belichick, Bayless decided to throw in the caveat that both coaches actually are “way overrated.”
Take a listen.
An argument probably could be made that Belichick isn’t the greatest coach of all time (though that argument would be in the minority), however to suggest both he and Saban are given too much credit — well, Bayless might be on an island on that one.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
