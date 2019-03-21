Skip Bayless Picks This Veteran QB, Not Tom Brady, As Early MVP Favorite

Skip Bayless’ affinity for Tom Brady is well-documented.

The FOX Sports 1 is one of the few talking heads that consistently heaps praise on the New England Patriots quarterback, who capped off his 19th NFL season by winning his sixth Super Bowl championship.

While Bayless likely believes Brady will be in the MVP conversation for the 2019 season, the “Undisputed” co-host identified another seasoned signal-caller as his early favorite for the honor during Thursday’s show.

"I'm going to make Big Ben Roethlisberger, right now, my early favorite for MVP … over Tom Brady." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/mji1u7YIzL — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 21, 2019

Ben Roethlisberger is a perplexing choice, to say the least. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB did set career highs in completions, touchdown passes and passing yards last season. But half of those TD throws were to Antonio Brown and Jesse James, both of whom found new homes this offseason.

Roethlisberger still has a top-tier wideout in JuJu Smith-Schuster and a capable pass-catcher in James Conner in his arsenal. Outside of that duo, however, the Steelers’ current collection of offensive weapons leaves quite a bit to be desired. So even though Big Ben likely will enter next season motivated as ever, it’s tough to imagine the 37-year-old winning his first MVP award in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports