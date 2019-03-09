Sleep Easy, LeBron James: Kyrie Irving Is ‘Very Empathetic’ Toward You

It’s not easy being LeBron James.

Sure, you’re the greatest basketball player on the planet and you basically control the NBA (sorry, Adam Silver), but things can get really hard. Fans and media rip you for lollygagging on defense, your team (which you chose to sign with) sucks, your hairline is the subject of rampant online ridicule and, you know, being “The King” of the hardwood just is an all-around heavy burden to bear.

But fear not, Mr. LeBron: Kyrie Irving feels your pain.

James’ first season with the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t going so hot. The Lakers (30-35) currently sit 11th in the Western Conference, meaning James is in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since his second season in the NBA.

And, well, Irving takes no pleasure in seeing his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate struggle.

“I feel for him. I really do. I feel for him,” the Boston Celtics guard recently told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “I’m very empathetic towards it because how much he wanted to play during that time when he messed up his groin.

“You’re coming to a team like that and you have a lot of the responsibility, and you come back in the middle of the regular season, it’s hard because now other teams are gearing up for the playoffs, that next level of play. Bron knows about it, (Rajon) Rondo knows about it, but Kuz (Kyle Kuzma) and Brandon Ingram, he’s trying to teach these guys well about what it takes to win consistently in this league.”

Added Irving: “Not win three games in a row and just call it, ‘This is success for us.’ Success for Bron is totally different in his eyes. I’m pretty sure of it. I’m pretty sure success in his eyes is ultimately competing for a championship. And whenever you don’t get a chance to do that, and you’ve been doing it for the last, what, 10 years, getting to the playoffs? I feel for him.”

That’s nice. Maybe these two can vent to each other over another late-night phone call. Hell, they probably already have.

The Celtics and Lakers will meet Saturday night at Staples Center in the highly anticipated Empathy Bowl, sponsored by Kleenex.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images