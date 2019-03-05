Sorry, Patriots Fans: Josh Gordon Is Not Working Out At TB12 Facility

Josh Gordon’s Instagram sent New England Patriots fans into a frenzy Tuesday morning, but it was all much ado about nothing.

Late Monday night, Gordon — who remains on the commissioner’s exempt list after reportedly providing a diluted urine sample last season — posted a series of photos on his Instagram story showing the star receiver working out at Numa Speed, at fitness center in Gainesville, Fla. Gordon also tagged TB12 Sports — Tom Brady’s fitness and wellness brand — and gave shout-outs to the Patriots quarterback, leading many to believe he was working out at TB12 Sports Therapy Center near Gillette Stadium.

Here are the posts:

Gordon also shared this video, which (understandably) caused some to have positive outlooks on his recovery from substance abuse and potential return to the Patriots:

Given that TB12 was tagged and featured in all three Instagram story posts, it makes sense that Patriots fans would jump to conclusions. Then again, heavy weight-lifting — particularly squatting — isn’t exactly encouraged by Brady, his trainer, Alex Guerrero, or the TB12 brand.

As for Gordon, there remains a chance the 27-year-old returns to the Patriots. And even if New England wanted him back, Gordon first would have to convince the NFL he was worthy of being re-instated into the league.

Gordon had 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for the Patriots last season.

