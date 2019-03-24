Spurs Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics this season seemingly have gone through more ups and downs than a seesaw. And currently, Boston finds itself in the midst of another downswing.

Just 24 hours after getting outscored 30-5 down the stretch in a brutal 124-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on the road, the C’s hope to pick up the pieces back on the parquet floor in the second leg of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at TD Garden.

In the midst of their fifth three-game losing streak of the season, the C’s hope to avoid dropping four straight for the second time.

And it will be no walk in the park against a Gregg Popovich-led Spurs squad that has surprised many in the Western Conference, currently holding the eighth seed in the Western Conference. San Antonio makes its only trip to Boston have won eight of their last 10.

Here’s how to watch Spurs vs. Celtics online:

When: Sunday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images