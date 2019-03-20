St. John’s-Arizona State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The St. John’s Red Storm are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.

St. John’s is looking to win its first game in the tournament since 2000 and is making its first appearance in the tournament since St. John’s Storm great Chris Mullin took over the reins as head coach four years ago. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, are making their second-straight appearance in the First Four after falling to Syracuse last March.

The winner of Wednesday’s matchup will be the 11th seed in the West and take on the sixth-seeded Buffalo Bulls on Friday.

Here’s how to watch St. John’s-Arizona State:

Start Time: Wednesday, March 20, at 9:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TruTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TruTV

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images