Stephen A. Smith Has One Problem With Charles Barkley’s Kyrie Irving Comments

Did Sir Charles forget all about life in the NBA?

Charles Barkley, a Hall of Famer who spent 16 seasons in The Association, took a shot at Kyrie Irving during Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s “Get Up!” while discussing NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s recent claim that many players are unhappy nowadays. Barkley called the Boston Celtics point guard “one of the most miserable people I’ve ever seen” and wondered how that could be the case.

Stephen A. Smith was quick to remind everyone Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take,” however, that Barkley, now an NBA analyst for TNT, didn’t always get along with the media. Some might even say Barkley was “miserable” during his playing days, which spanned the mid- to late-1980s and early 1990s.

Smith made it clear he was poking fun at Barkley, whom he considers a good friend. But his retort raises an interesting point about perception versus reality when it comes to superstar athletes.

While all signs point toward Irving being unhappy, perhaps even leading to his departure from the Celtics in free agency this offseason, it’s impossible to gauge how exactly the 26-year-old is feeling. Maybe he’s actually as happy as a clam and just doesn’t like the media.

Whatever the case, it’s been a tumultuous season for Irving and the Celtics, although they’ve strung together back-to-back wins over the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, suggesting things could be looking up for Boston and its best player.

