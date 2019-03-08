Stephon Gilmore Has Hilarious Reaction To Reported Antonio Brown-Bills Trade

One of the Patriots’ AFC East rivals just strengthened its offense, but that doesn’t seem to faze New England’s top cornerback.

The Buffalo Bills on Thursday night reportedly acquired Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The move gives Bills quarterback Josh Allen a nice offensive weapon, however Brown will arrive in Buffalo with considerable drama and baggage attached to his name.

Right after the news broke, Gilmore, who played for the Bills prior to joining the Patriots, took to Twitter to offer this pretty simple reaction.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 8, 2019

Yeah, it doesn’t seem like Gilmore is going to lose any sleep over the trade.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images