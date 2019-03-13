Stephon Gilmore Is Going To Miss ‘Fights’ With Cordarrelle Patterson

New England Patriots practices might be a bit tamer next season.

Receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson intends to sign a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. And that’s unfortunate news for Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who took to Twitter to bid farewell to his former practice rival.

Congrats @ceeflashpee84 I’m going to miss our fights at practice n sh** lol #therock https://t.co/4C8iYysS0e — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 13, 2019

While Patterson was far from a No. 1 receiver during his lone season in New England, he was a useful offensive weapon on the Super Bowl-winning Patriots.

Patterson had 21 receptions for 247 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also carried the ball 42 times for 228 yards and a score.

