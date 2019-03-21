Syracuse-Baylor Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 8 Syracuse Orange will take on No. 9 Baylor Bears on Thursday night in first round action of the NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse comes into the tournament with a 20-13 regular season record, while Baylor comes in with a 19-13 record. These fairly evenly matched teams are set for a back-and-forth battle.

Players to watch include Syracuse’s Tyus Battle, who leads the Orange with 17.2 points per game, and Baylor’s Tristan Clark, who leads the Bears with 14.6 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Syracuse-Baylor:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 9:57 p.m. ET

TV Channel: truTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | truTV

Thumbnail photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images