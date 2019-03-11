IndyCar Rumors: Team Penske Offers Dale Earnhardt Jr. Indy 500 Test Ride

For whatever reason, racing fans remain obsessed with the idea of Dale Earnhardt Jr. driving an IndyCar.

Well, an offer now is on the table, and all the NASCAR legend needs to do is accept.

Team Penske president Tim Cindtric took to Twitter on Sunday to offer Earnhardt a test ride at the 2019 Indianapolis 500. Essentially, Earnhardt would take an Indy racer for a few laps around Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

And, you know, racing fans would geek out and stuff.

In @GPSTPETE thinking about the time @RustyWallace drove the @Team_Penske IndyCar before he did the Indy 500 broadcast. We have one for @DaleJr too if he is up for it. What do you think @DaleJr??? @IndyCaronNBC @TeamChevy — Tim Cindric (@TimCindric) March 10, 2019

Earnhardt previously has expressed hesitation toward driving an IndyCar. And that’s perfectly understandable, as driving an open-wheel car around The Brickyard is a far different experience and challenge than operating a stock car.

That said, it’s just a test run, so what could go wrong?

The 2019 Indy 500 takes place Sunday, May 26.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images