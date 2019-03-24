Teammates, Celebrities Flood Comments Of Rob Gronkowski Retirement Post

After dominating Sunday after Sunday in the fall and winter for the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski dawned the next chapter of his life on a Sunday in March, retiring from the NFL with a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram.

The legendary tight end called it a career after nine season in which he hauled in 521 passes and 79 touchdowns and played in two Super Bowl wins.

Gronkowski’s announcement sent shockwaves around the league, with teammates and celebrities reacting to the news on social media, including Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, congratulating the tight end on an amazing career that all but assuredly has him punching a ticket into the Hall of Fame in Canton.

Here are some of the comments that poured in from fellow Patriots and other notable celebs.

Chris Hogan and Rob Ninkovich:

Josh Gordon:

David Ortiz:

Former teammate Malcolm Butler:

James White and Brandon Lafell:

Fellow All-Pro’s Ezekiel Elliott and JJ Watt:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:

UFC President Dana White:

