Tennessee-Colgate Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 2-seeded Tennessee Volunteers open up NCAA Tournament action against the No. 15-seeded Colgate Raiders on Friday.

The Volunteers reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 2010 and 2011. Last season, Tennessee lost in the second round to Loyola Chicago by a one-point margin. The Raiders are back in the Big Dance for the first time since 1996 when they lost to Connecticut in the first round. Colgate has a school record of 0-2 in the tournament.

Players to watch include Tennessee’s Grant Williams, who leads the Volunteers with 19 points per game, and Colgate’s Rapolas Ivanauskas, who leads the Raiders with 16.4 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Tennessee-Colgate:

Start Time: Friday, March 22 at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images