Terry Rozier Challenges Isaiah Thomas To 1-On-1 In Trash-Talking Twitter Exchange

Terry Rozier and Isaiah Thomas apparently were in trash-talking moods Sunday.

Thomas, in the Boston area for Monday’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, was looking for a place to play some pick-up basketball. However, Rozier — who turned 25 Sunday — had a better idea for his former teammate: a game of one-on-one at the Celtics’ practice facility.

Check out this Twitter exchange.

Naw pull up to the practice gym..one on one — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) March 17, 2019

Thomas ultimately had the best line.

Take a look:

Let’s get to it then. I got some birthday Ls you can take lol https://t.co/lLZA9cDUUV — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2019

No word on whether this game actually took place, but our money would’ve been on Rozier.

Thomas hasn’t played in the Nuggets’ last three games as he continues to work his way back from offseason hip surgery. Denver head coach Michael Malone has insisted that Thomas’ absence has more to do with his ability to be effective rather than injury concern.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images