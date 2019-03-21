Terry Rozier Mocks 76ers After Celtics’ Loss In Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up an important win Wednesday night, but Wells Fargo Center didn’t celebrate as such.

The 76ers erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 118-115 victory over the Boston Celtics, who had won 21 of the teams’ last 24 meetings heading into their regular-season finale. It evidently wasn’t too big of a win for Philadelphia, though, and Terry Rozier was surprised by the lack of postgame jubilation.

Terry Rozier: "I thought the confetti was going to drop. No, I did. It was a big win, not trying to take nothing away from them. But I thought the confetti was dropping tonight." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 21, 2019

Rozier, of course, is ribbing the 76ers over what took place during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Atlantic Division rivals. Wells Fargo Center prematurely unleashed heaps of confetti after a game-tying basket initially was believed to be a game-winner. If that wasn’t embarrassing enough, the Celtics went on to win in overtime and finished off the series two games later.

The latest installment of C’s-Sixers wasn’t totally stripped of theatrics, however. Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid engaged in a bit of a skirmish which led to the Celtics guard’s ejection.

