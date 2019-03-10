Terry Rozier Receives Gift From Brandon Ingram After Celtics-Lakers

Swapping jerseys is a very popular gesture in the NBA, and normally it signals a significant amount of respect between players.

Brandon Ingram gifted Terry Rozier his Los Angeles Lakers jersey — adorned with his autograph — Saturday night after the Boston Celtics’ victory at Staples center.

Brandon Ingram gifts Terry Rozier with a signed jersey after the game pic.twitter.com/IbNoKxCuOL — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 10, 2019

Although Ingram did not play due to a blood clot in his arm (he’s expected to miss the rest of the season), the star went the extra mile to gift Rozier his jersey.

Ingram has been a staple of the Lakers’ lineup since bursting onto the scene during the 2016-17 season. At just 21 years old, Ingram was averaging 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game before his unfortunate health issue.

It certainly seems as if Ingram and Rozier have developed a good relationship over the years. Rozier’s performance Saturday night made him worthy of receiving Ingram’s jersey. The Celtics’ point guard dropped 10 points with three rebounds and two assists in Boston’s convincing win.

The Celtics are 3-0 on their California road trip. They’ll wrap up the West Coast swing Monday nigh when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images