Texas Tech-Michigan Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Two of the best defensive teams in college basketball will square off Thursday night with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

The West Region matchup featuring the No. 2-seeded Michigan Wolverines and third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders tips off at 9:39 p.m. ET in Anaheim, Calif.

Neither team was able to win their respective conference’s championship this season, but they’ve both been on fire since the Big Dance started. Michigan has won both of its game by an average of 17 and Texas Tech has won by an average margin of 17.5 points.

Here’s how to watch Texas Tech-Michigan:

Start Time: Thursday, March 28, at 9:39 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports Images