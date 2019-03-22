Texas Tech-Northern Kentucky Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 3-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders will take the floor for the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday when they take on the No. 14-seeded Northern Kentucky Norse.

During last year’s NCAA Tournament, the Red Raiders were one win shy of making the Final Four, losing to Villanova. The Norse will be playing in their second NCAA Tournament in three seasons as a Division I program.

Players to watch include Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, who leads the Red Raiders with 18.5 points per game, and Northern Kentucky’s Drew McDonald, who leads the Norse with 19.1 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Texas Tech-Northern Kentucky:

Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Michael C. Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images