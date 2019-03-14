These Numbers Show Struggles Of Opponents When Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Is On Ice

When opponents are on the ice with Brandon Carlo, they’re not going to get much done.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has been an integral part in making sure nothing happens when the opposing teams try to score. In fact, he has the numbers to prove how unproductive teams are against him, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

“During 5-on-5 action,​ according to​ Natural​ Stat Trick, the​ Bruins average 1.76​ goals​ per​​ 60 minutes when Carlo is on the ice,” Shinzawa writes. “It is the fifth-lowest rate of the 95 defensemen who have played 1,000 or more 5-on-5 minutes. Only Derek Forbort (1.51 GF/60), Jay Bouwmeester (1.6), Drew Doughty (1.7) and Justin Braun (1.71) are less involved in the offense than Carlo.”

But that’s not even the most impressive.

Carlo’s goals-against per 60 minutes is an insane 1.42 — the lowest of any defenseman with at least 1,000 minutes of 5-on-5 game action, per Shinzawa.

“I feel like last year, I had my fair share of bounces against,” the 22-year-old told Shinzawa. “This year, it’s been good with the structure, just putting myself in the right position, and overall, just not being out there for many goals. It’s something I take a lot of pride in, not being scored upon.”

Carlo quietly has been having a decent season for the Bruins. During Boston’s March 5th game against the Carolina Hurricanes, he led all skaters in shots on net with five through the first period.

The team will need him to keep his 5-on-5 numbers low as the B’s hope to prepare for lengthy postseason run.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images