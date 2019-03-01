This Bruins Player Needs Strong Final Stretch Going Into Playoffs, ESPN Says

Without David Pastrnak, it’s hard to believe the Boston Bruins have kept adding points at their current rate — but they have.

The Boston Bruins are currently on a 15-game point streak, going 11-0-4 through that stretch, and with the recent additions of a few key players, the Bruins look primed for a deep playoff run.

Although he didn’t make the blockbuster deal some hoped for at the trade deadline, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made a couple smaller moves for Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson. Thus far, both have paid off for Boston, contributing to what already was a cohesive group.

Coyle, in particular, is going to have to play well for Boston down the stretch and revive his skill set if the Bruins want to go as far as they seem capable of going, says ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

Although Coyle has not recorded a point yet with Boston, he has made the third line look far better and has had plenty of offensive chances. If the Bruins were to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first-round, Coyle is going to need to step up his point production.

It looked like Coyle would potentially get some reps on David Krejci’s right wing, but with the addition of Johansson, it seems as though he’ll be sticking to the third-line center role alongside David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports Images